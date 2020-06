Or Copy this URL to Share

Elaine Frances Garber, 92, of Klamath Falls, passed away at home on April 22, 2020, of natural causes. She was married to the late Jay Lee Garber Sr. Elaine was born Dec 10, 1927 in Boston Massachusetts to the late John and Harriet McNamara. She was surrounded by family, pets,and dearest friends Chuck And Linda Brannan. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



