Eli "Mickey" Butler, died peacefully in Klamath Falls, Ore. on October 28, 2020 at the age of 96. At Mickey's request, no service will be held.



Mickey was born December 28, 1923 in Williams, Okla. to William N. Butler and Claudia P. Haynes. As a teen, Mickey's family moved from Oklahoma to Klamath Falls. He attended Klamath Union High School and played basketball for the Pelicans, who achieved a district 3 title in 1942, advancing the team to the state playoffs. During high school, he also met the love of his life, Peggy Lou Miller.



Mickey began working for Southern Pacific Railroad in 1941, employed as a freight clerk, returning after WWII to work for an additional 40 years before retiring as a side agent in January of 1984.



The day after the Pearl Harbor bombing, Mickey enlisted to serve his country. On Dec. 12, 1942, he entered the Army Air Forces, graduating from AAF radio school in Chicago, Ill. in May 1943 and from aerial gunnery school at Las Vegas, Nev. July 1943.



Mickey was then transferred to Foggia, Italy where his training continued before he flew his first mission on March 30, 1944 in a B-17 Flying Fortress, the "Mary Lou II", as a radio operator/gunner. As part of the 463rd Bombardment Group and the "Allyn's Irish ophans" unit, Mickey saw many battles including an especially dangerous mission on May 18, 1944. Thirty-five B-17 aircraft from the 463rd were assigned to attack the Romano Americano Oil Refinery in Ploesti, Romania. As detailed by Major General Twining, the 463rd battled adverse weather conditions and poor visibility. However, the 463rd remained engaged, severely damaging enemy aircraft. Sadly, the group did lose seven bombers before arriving safely back to base. Mickey recounted this battle stating, "We fought a running battle with the Axis planes for about 20 minutes before our escort appeared, causing the Jerries to withdraw. A good thing too, for we were almost out of ammunition."



On July 18, 1944, Mickey successfully flew his 50th mission in which he participated in the bombing of a German airfield near Munich, Germany. He was awarded many service medals, most notably the Air Medal, First through Fourth Oak Leaf Clusters, for notorious achievement and the Distinguished Flying Cross. Mickey then returned stateside awaiting orders to Japan. However, the war ended before Mickey's reassignment. In an interview November 12, 2018 with Lyle Ahrens, of KOBI-TV, Mickey was asked if he thought he was a hero. Mickey, with a quick laugh looked at Lyle and said "No, I'm just lucky."



After returning from WWII, Mickey married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Lou Miller, on January 26, 1946 in Reno, Nev. They were married 63 years until Peggy's death in 2009. They spent many years traveling the country. Favorite places were the Oregon Coast and Canada, but also included a few cross-country trip to Branson, Mo. and Maine with Harold and Phyllis Daniels. Mickey loved woodworking and loved watching Trailblazer basketball.



Mickey is survived by his sister, LaVerne Chaney; nephews Jim Chaney, Mark, Jeff, and Mike Daniels and Vaughn Butler; nieces Rene' Mahler and Shirley Stump, along with numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; brothers, Neil and Alan Butler, and lifelong friend, Bill Pickett.



The family would like to say a special thank you to his caregivers at Rogue River Place who took exceptional care of Mickey. He was well-loved by family and friends and always had a funny story or joke to share, many will always be remembered. We will miss him greatly.



