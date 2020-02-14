|
|
Noel passed away on Jan. 31, 2020. She was born in Grants Pass, Ore., on June 3, 1974, to Gale Berkeland and Gerald Sherman Gregory Jr.
Noel spent her childhood growing up in Azalea, Ore., and Central Point, Ore. Her family later moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., in 1989. Noel graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1992.
On March 29, 1995, she gave birth to her only child, a son, Richard Michael Lackowski. There was nothing more that she loved than being a mother. Noel loved her family to no end. Her best friend and father, Jerry, made the biggest impact on her life as he taught her the determination to achieve anything, the ability to love endlessly and help unconditionally.
She met her husband, Brian Aguiar, in 2003, and they married on June 19, 2010. Noel attended Klamath Community College and graduated with an Associate of science degree in 2012. She then attended Oregon Institute of Technology and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in respiratory care in 2015.
Noel loved her job as a respiratory therapist at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She was caring and devoted to serving her community and saving lives. Noel had a contagious smile and an unforgettable laugh, you couldn't help but smile back and laugh along. She was the most selfless, loving and caring person. She would drop anything at any time to help anybody for any reason.
She loved being surrounded by nature, whether it was camping, hiking, spending the day soaking up the sun at Lake of the Woods, or even just going for a random drive.
She loved her dogs just like they were her kids and always found joy in spoiling them rotten.
Noel impacted countless lives throughout this community and the state of Oregon. She will be missed deeply, remembered and loved forever by all who had the privilege to meet her.
Noel was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Sherman Gregory Jr.; grandparents, Gerald Sherman Gregory and Betty Gregory; aunt, Pamela Gregory and grandmother, Carol Sanders.
Noel is survived by her son, Ricky Lackowski; husband, Brian Aguiar; mother, Gale Blackmore; brother, Tad Gregory, sister; Melissa Gregory, stepmother; Phyllis Gregory, uncle; Chuck Gregory, cousin; Athena Woytec, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Noel will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Linman Hall at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Family, friends and anybody who knew and loved Noel are invited. Anybody who attends is asked to to wear black, blue or purple in honor of Noel.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 14, 2020