She was born on March 8, 1920, in Princeton, N.J., to Paul and Harriet Howe. She grew up in Washington, D.C., attended University of Arizona, Vermont, McGill University and graduated from Cornell University. She worked as a comparison shopper for Sears Roebuck and as a statistician for the Cost of Living Division, Department of Labor and Bly Lumber Co.



She married Frederick (Ted) Hyde on July 28, 1943, in Honolulu. After the war, they returned to Klamath County, where they purchased the BK Ranch in Bly and were partners with his Uncle Buck in Yamsi Land and Cattle Co. They operated the Pelican Cafe for a brief period after Buck's death.



She was a founding member of AAUW and a hospice volunteer. She also wrote a column, "Cowbelle Corner" on beef cooking for the Herald and News, which was carried by other newspapers in Oregon as well.



They retired from ranching and moved to Molokai, Hawaii, in 1984. Ted died in 1987 and Liz continued to live there, serving as a board member of the Kawela Plantation Homeowners Association for 10 years and their treasurer for eight. On July 4, 2009, she moved to Waterford Retirement Community in Vancouver, where she was active in the Residents Association and played bridge eight times a week.



She is survived by her four children Mary, Susan, Frederick and Rhoda, all Klamath Union High School graduates; grandchildren Dave, Anne, and Mindi, also KUHS grads, and Joshua, Jennifer and Sara, who were raised in Bonanza; 10 great-grandchildren Paige and Kyle Martin, Max and Mason Proudfit, Jessie, Cassi and Shelbi Hyde, Attia and Alara Frick and Kari Fagan. Published in Herald And News on July 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.