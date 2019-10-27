|
|
Elizabeth Mary "Betty" Krueger, 87, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away from cancer on Oct. 17, 2019. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.
Betty was born on April 11, 1932, to John and Mary Matney. She was a lifelong resident of Klamath Falls and a third generation descendant of the pioneering Matney ranching family. She graduated from Henley High School in 1948. She was married to Elroy E. Krueger in 1950. After her husband's enlistment in the Air Force was completed, she spent the remainder of her life in Klamath Falls working for several area businesses including the Herald and News, helping on the family farm, and raising her eight boys and two girls. She loved gardening, baking, sewing, preserving fruits and vegetables, and family life. She was a devoted Christian and her faith made up an integral part of her life.
She is survived by her husband Elroy Krueger; her 10 children and their spouses Mitch, Dennis, Scott, and David Krueger of Klamath Falls, Ricke Krueger and Maritza Shepard of Modesto, Calif., Daniel Krueger of Tempe, Ariz., Jim and Janet Krueger of Merrill, Ore., Mark and Val Krueger of Gamerco, New Mexico, Jeff and Wendy Bent of Klamath Falls, and Greg and Joanie Rote of Klamath Falls; 30 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren. She also has two surviving sisters Lily Manning and Shirley Breazeale, both of Klamath Falls, and one brother Paul Matney of Eagle Point, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Matney, brother Jack Matney, and sisters Eleanor Nelson and Stella Hodges.
There will be no funeral arrangements as a last visitation and gathering of family and friends was conducted at her bedside before her death. Her remains will be interred at Mt. Laki Cemetery.
The family is very grateful to all of her friends and extended family members who came to be with her before her passing. We appreciated their love and care very much.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 27, 2019