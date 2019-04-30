Elmer Jacobs, 84, of Klamath Falls passed away peacefully in his home from leukemia on April 24, 2019. Elmer was surrounded by his loved ones upon being called home.



He fought his illness courageously and nobly, never once complaining or asking why me. He was determined to not take the news lying down and, like a real cowboy, took the bull by the horns.



Elmer was born on Dec. 30, 1934, to Bertie Mae (Perritt) and Elmer Jacobs Sr. in Crandall, Miss. At a young age, his family moved to Washington State. During his early years, he traveled back and forth from the West Coast to Mississippi. In high school, he excelled in athletics and was an all-star basketball and football player.



Elmer met Jeanette in Quitman, Miss., in 1959. After a short courtship, they married in January 1960. Shortly after being married, they moved to Bly, Ore., where he pursued millwright occupations for several lumber companies.



He enjoyed many things, but hunting, horses, and Volkswagen bugs were amongst the top. He loved being outside and enjoying nature. Elmer loved spending time with family and friends. He was a life member of the Order of the Antelope. He was such a devoted hunter that he still managed to go elk hunting with his grandson Skylar this last fall of 2018.



Elmer is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jeanette Jacobs of 59 years; his two children Lynette and Keith Jacobs; grandchildren Skylar (Diana), Nolan (Michelle), Brandy (Dustin) and Kayla (Sergio); his loving great-grandchildren Nate, Lorelei, Sawyer, Gracie and Gus (Elmer adored his great-grandchildren; they always brought a smile to his face); his brother Jack (Sharon) Jacobs; sister-in-law Margaret Jacobs; and brother-in-law Billy Jennings.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother Wayne Jacobs; and two nephews Jackie and Ryan Jacobs.



We would like to thank all his doctors, nurses and the Walmart Pharmacy team for taking such good care of him.



Family and friends are invited to join us for a celebration of life for Elmer on May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. It will be at his grandson's home at 27798 E. Highway 140 in Bonanza Ore. Published in Herald And News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary