Elva Silveira, 88, went to be with her Lord Savior on May 5. Elva was born April 6, 1932 in Turlock, Calif. to Alfred and Maude Scattini. Elva was the oldest of nine children. She graduated from high school in Salinas, Calif. and spent her early years in Castroville and San Jose before moving to Klamath Falls. She later returned to Gilroy, Calif. and worked for several years in western retail before returning to Ore. to be near her children. She was proceeded in death by her brothers Pete, Bing, Robbie, and sister Dede. She is survived by her sons Tim (Gloria) Schell, Ken (Sylvia) Schell, daughter Robin (Larry) Criss, brothers Richard and Vern, sisters Susie and Gracie, seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. At Elva's request, there will be no service.



