Elvie Beedy passed away on June 20, 2020, at the age of 86 in Klamath Falls, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters, one son, and his loving wife Anna. He is survived by his two sons Rocky Beedy and Rodney Beedy, six grandchildren, nine great grand children, nieces, nephews and many friends who loved him. We will hold a funeral July 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Shasta Way Christian Church , 5836 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls. Reception to follow at an undetermined location around 11 a.m. For update, please called Rodney at (541) 205-2498.



