Enver "Ernie" Bozgoz was born in Alushta, Crimea - Russia on August 2, 1930. He died peacefully at home on July 31, 2020.



He was married to Diane Hyslop on August 3, 1959. They had five children, three of whmo are still living; Susan C. "Fox" Dowling (John), Robert E. Bozgoz (Margaret), Jane L. Bigby (Nathan), 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Bonnie Taylor and son Carl Bozgoz.



Ernie worked in the lumber industry after his arrival in Canada in his twenties. Subsequently, he and Diane and their two small daughters moved to Portland, Ore. where he attended night law school. He passed the Oregon Bar exam in 1966 and moved his family to Klamath Falls, where he practiced law for 30 years, retiring in 1996.



He was an avid gardener, making many entries in the Tulelake Fair for more than fifty years. He also loved fishing, many weekends were spent on family fishing outings at the Klamath River, Oregon Coast and Alaska. His favorite vacation spot was Hawaii. He will be missed by his family and his dog Shorty.



An open house style celebration of life will be held at Susan and John Dowling's residence, 5245 Harlan Dr., on Saturday Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Klamath Humane Society or Henley FFA is requested.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store