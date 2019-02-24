Ernest Edward Walker, of Klamath Falls, Ore., died on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Hospice House in Bend, Ore. He was 89.

Ernest was born on April 28, 1929, in McNary, Ariz., to Clay and Hattie Walker of Poplar Bluff, Mo. The family moved to Bonanza, Ore., when Ernie was 1-year-old.

He married Sadie Lauretta Janssen in St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Merrill, Ore., on Thanksgiving Day, 1951. They had three children, Marie, Galen, and Rebecca.

Ernie worked in the logging industry, primarily as a log loader, mastering hydraulic cable machines. At the peak of his career, he loaded 600,000 board feet of timber in one day, a feat only a few operators have ever achieved.

After his retirement, he and Sadie spent their time traveling in their RV from the West Coast to the East Coast, Alaska, and Canada. Their favorite places were Death Valley, Calif., and Quartzite, Ariz. Besides traveling, he loved horses, sailing, tractors, books, trees, the desert, western music, and art.

He and Sadie also enjoyed restoring his 1941 Hudson pickup and entering it in parades and car shows. He relished tall tales, jokes, and puns and was always ready to help someone in need.

Ernie is survived by his wife Sadie, now of Redmond, Ore., his daughters Marie Pulliam of Buhl, Idaho, and Rebecca Walker-Sands of Redmond, five grandchildren Tony VanMeter of Albany, Ore., David VanMeter of Colton, Ore., Danielle Diaz of Merrill, and Halorie Walker-Sloss and Siobean Walker-Sands of Redmond, and seven great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his infant son Galen.

Ernie will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a time yet to be determined in the spring of 2019.Memorial donations may be made in Ernie's name to the . Published in Herald And News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary