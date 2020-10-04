Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Eugene's life story with friends and family

Share Eugene's life story with friends and family



Eugene "Gene" P. Newnham- Aug. 31, 1944 - Sept. 23, 2020. Eugene "Gene" P. Newnham, 76, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls on September 23, 2020.Gene was born August 3, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio. Survivors include his wife, Doris of Klamath Falls; daughter, Sherry Newnham of Klamath Falls; brother, Robert Newnham of Klamath Falls, Nephew Chuck and several other nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth.View the obituary at www.cascadecremations.com . Memorial to follow at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store