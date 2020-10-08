Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Eugene's life story with friends and family

Share Eugene's life story with friends and family



Aug. 31, 1944 - Sept. 23, 2020. Eugene "Gene" P. Newnham, 76, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls on September 23, 2020. Gene was born August 31, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to Pavitt and Marjorie Newnham. Survivors include his wife, Doris of Klamath Falls; her children Crystal and Tom, daughter, Sherry Newnham of Klamath Falls; brother, Robert Newnham of Klamath Falls, nephew Chuck and several other nieces and nephews,Uncle Dale Newnham of Merrill, Ore and several grandchildren. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth. Full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store