Eva Louise Terry passed away on March 5, 2019.



She was born on Sept. 11, 1934, to Arthur and Hazel (Cummings) Greenbank in Olathe, Colo. Louise spent her early years in Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota. The family moved to Tulelake, Calif., where she graduated from Tulelake High School in 1952. After graduation, she spent time at the cattle ranch of her aunt and uncle in Colorado.



Louise married Richard "Dick" Terry on Dec. 23, 1956. The family moved to Springfield, Ore., in 1966. She enjoyed bowling and reading and was very involved in her children's school activities. After Dick retired, they spent much of their time traveling in their motorhome. Louise had a wonderful sense of humor. Most of all, she loved and appreciated her family. She was an amazing daughter, mother and grandmother.



Louise is survived by her children Theresa "Teri" Yerton and Richard (Valerie) Terry, grandchildren Christopher (Lisa) Doherty, Jill Wilson and Kristin (Eddie) McCain, great-grandchildren Erin and Adam Doherty, Tricia Terry, Nathan and Gabriel Wilson, and Lily and Mallory McCain, sisters-in-law Joyce Greenbank and LouAnn Stringer, three nieces and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Art and Hazel Greenbank, husband Richard, and siblings Bud, Harvey and Betty Jane Greenbank.



A private memorial will be held at a later date. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 24, 2019