Everett Lee Allen


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Everett Lee Allen Obituary
Everett Lee Allen was born April 18, 1933, to Jesse and Annamae (Bland) Allen in Redding, Calif., and left us in the early morning hours of April 20, 2019 at the age of 86.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was given the National Defense Service Medal.

Everett owned and operated his own logging truck, was a crane operator for Sessler Metals, worked for Heaton Steel and was a heavy equipment operator for Bechtel Construction in California.

He married Patricia (Pat) Monzel in 1975.

Everett had numerous four-legged children that were his constant companions. He enjoyed fishing and camping and working in his yard and garden.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years on Sept. 1, 2018, both parents, and an infant son, Jamie.

He leaves behind daughters Linda (Norman) Jackson, Judy (Ralph) York, Brenda Bogart; step-children, Corky (Kathy) Kujawski, Fred Zahler, Janice (Mike) Martin, niece Gloria (Doug) Storey, and numerous grand- and great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held for the family at a future date.
Published in Herald And News on May 3, 2019
