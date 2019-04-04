|
|
|
Fanny Steele Bryngelson, 91, of Rupert, Idaho, passed away on March 26, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born to longtime Klamath County residents Robert S. and Evea E. Adams on June 6, 1927, at Klamath Falls, Ore. She was married to Allan V. "Swede" Bryngelson for 66 years. Together they had four children. Fanny had one child from a previous union. Fanny was the granddaughter of Klamath County pioneer J. Frank Adams.
Burial for Fanny and Swede will be held at Merrill Cemetery on Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a donation to Merrill History and Modoc War Museum or a .
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More