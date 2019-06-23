Resources More Obituaries for Florence Ramsey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Florence Ramsey

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Florence Ramsey died unexpectedly at her residence in Woodburn, Ore., on June 9, 2019.



Florence was born on Sept. 23, 1929, in Casa Grande, Ariz., to Fred Stilwell and Ice Mae Johnson Stilwell, the sixth of eight children. When she was 18 months old, the family moved to Klamath Falls, where she lived most of her life. She was moved up to Woodburn in the spring of 2017 to be closer to her children.



At the age of 18. Florence married Neil Mellon; they had three children and later divorced. In 1957, Florence married the love of her life, Jim Ramsey, and they moved into a home across the street from her parents. She and Jim remodeled that home together, raised their combined family of seven children, and continued to live there for 60 years until just after Jim's death in 2016. Those who knew Florence worried that she would not survive away from her beloved home, but she not only survived, she thrived - first in a memory care facility, where she enjoyed all of the bustle and activity, and then for the past year and a half at an adult foster home, where she became a much loved member of the family.



Florence devoted her life to her children, her husband, and her home. She was a loving mother to her own large brood, as well as to neighbor kids, nieces and nephews, and was the most extraordinarily wonderful grandmother. She was Jim's constant companion and right-hand helper in all the projects he did, regularly spending hours working with him and then breaking off early to fix their meal. Florence was a skilled seamstress and an inspired baker - her pies were the high point of any family dinner and her cinnamon rolls continue to be missed. She inherited her mother's green thumb and excelled at growing anything she put her mind to both indoors and out. For many years, she had stunning flower beds and many of us were recipients of her house plants that grew too large for her home. Florence was a talented musician with a lovely singing voice; she was self-taught on the piano, and often played and sang at home. She had a real love of language and delighted in making up silly lyrics to familiar melodies.



She is survived by her children Starlett Pedro, Steven Mellon (Bev), James Ramsey Jr., Michael Ramsey (Diane), Les Ramsey (Karen), Tallah Keffer, and Laurel Ramsey (Steve Grow); nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother James Stilwell (Katherine) and her special niece Juli Rodgers (Ed). She is already greatly missed.



At her request, a small graveside gathering of close family members will be held on June 29, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens. Published in Herald And News on June 23, 2019