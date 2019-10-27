|
|
|
Floyd Alvin Mitchell, 92, of Klamath Falls, died on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. He was born on Jan. 6, 1927, in Hagerman, N.M., to Leona Guadalupe Bealer and Henry Washington Mitchell. He was a World War II veteran. He loved to travel between Washington and Arizona to visit family and friends. He was dearly loved and will be missed. Floyd was preceded in death by his wife Juanita and siblings, six brothers, two sisters and two grandsons. He is survived by his sons Gary and Fred, four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all whom he met but one. Floyd will be buried at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 27, 2019