Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
152900 Hackamore Lane
La Pine, OR
Floyd Wilton


1936 - 2019
Floyd Wilton Obituary
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of U.S. Navy veteran Floyd William Wilton. Born on June 21, 1936, he passed peacefully on Sept. 6, 2019 in his favorite chair.

Floyd served the State of Oregon for 18 years as a deputy state fire marshal. After his service to the state, he retired to beautiful La Pine, Ore., where he could focus on his love of elk hunting and bass fishing.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, children DeAnn, Kelly, Kim, Shawn, David, Scott, Brian, and Jason, eight grandkids, and five great-grandkids.

A celebration of life event will be held at 152900 Hackamore Lane in La Pine on Sept. 20, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. Please come and share your memories. For more information, call 503-881-2707.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 15, 2019
