|
|
Frances Ann Pace stepped from this life into the next on the morning of Dec. 2, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Frances was born the third of four children to Joseph and Betty (Songer) Stidham on June 8, 1926, in Valiant, Okla. Raised on a farm in the Valiant-Slim area, a chance meeting on the porch of the local church of Christ changed her life. It was there, as a teenager, that she met the love of her life Carl "Pat" Pace. The smitten Pat offered his arm, walked Frances home, and declared to a friend "I'm gonna marry that gal." While Pat served overseas in the U.S. Army, Frances moved to Oklahoma City, where she worked first as a waitress and then as a telephone operator. She also spent time as a wartime "Rosie the Riveter," working on an assembly line, welding and putting rivets on airplanes. After his time of service, Pat and Frances reunited and were married in his hometown of Paris, Texas on Dec. 21, 1945. This began a beautiful life of love and friendship that spanned 57 years until Pat's death in 2003.
Pat and Frances lived in Valiant for six years, welcoming their first two children Carl and Debbie there. The promise of a job lured Pat and Frances west to Klamath Falls, Ore., where they settled in 1951. Hearing their daughter was homesick, Frances' parents, siblings and families soon made the move to Oregon as well. With her parents next door and the addition of their third child Randy, Pat and Frances' family was complete.
A homemaker, Frances was a loving mother and a faithful, devoted wife. She and Pat would often work on projects together. He would garden and she would can the bounty of his harvest. He would build projects and she would paint them. After her children were grown, Frances returned to the workforce, first as a waitress, then at Tomag's Bookstore, a job she thoroughly loved and would often talk about later on in life.
Frances had several hobbies, including crocheting and giving gifts. She was known, however, for her great love of music. Aside from her love of her Lord and her family (especially her grandchildren!), Frances loved music more than anything. Whether it was country western or gospel, Frances loved to listen and especially loved to sing. Singing with her daughter and teaching her how to harmonize was a special delight. Even when dementia took so much from her, Frances never lost her love of song. Often she'd spend time harmonizing with her great-granddaughters or singing alongside her son and grandson as they played guitar. "You Are My Sunshine" and "Hey Good Lookin'" will forever be some of "Nana's songs" and bring back fond memories to her family.
The hyphen from 1926-2019 a life well spent: one full of love, laughter, faith, and music.
Frances leaves behind her three children Carl and Sherri Pace (Klamath Falls), Debriah and Tom Lang (Buckeye, Ariz.) and Randy and Barbara Pace (Medford, Ore). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren who were her great joy. Numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends will also remember her fondly.
The family would like to thank everyone at Pelican Point Assisted Living for the loving care given to Frances over the last five years. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later time.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 15, 2019