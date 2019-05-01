Frank Lawing Foster, 89, passed away peacefully at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon, Ore., on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



Frank was finally released from the Alzheimer's disease that controlled his life for years. He was born on April 25, 1929, in Erwin, Tenn., to Harrison and Della (Lawing) Foster. When he was 14 years old, the family move to Lakeview, Ore., where he graduated from high school. From there, he joined the Army during the years of 1951 to 1953. Mainly stationed in Alaska, he served his country as an Army corporal during the Korean era. After the Army, he moved to Klamath Falls and worked as a gas station attendant, where he met the love of his life Eileen. She worked next door to the gas station at the Winema Hotel as a waitress and Frank would visit often for lunch. She won his heart by always buying him a piece of pie.



Frank was a man of many talents. He was a grocery store owner for 27 years. He had two grocery stores, The Handy Pantry's. He was also a painter and painted many houses in Klamath Falls. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing the upright bass in a country and western band and for the Sacred Heart Choir. He loved fishing and hunting, bowling, square dancing, and watching football. But most of all, he enjoyed companionship and left behind his daughter Margaret Brock; his son Mark Foster; grandchildren Christopher Brock, Krista Farris, Michelle Heisler, Daniel Fleming and Aaron Foster; great-grandchildren Austin, Cameron, Connor, Dylan Farris, Riley and Grayson Brock, and Jake Heisler; and two sisters Juanita Post and Carol Stooksberry. He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen Teresa (Brosnan) Foster, his brothers Kyle and Jack Foster, and sisters Norma Huddleston, Geraldine Merrill, and Joan Scroggins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monday, May 6, 2019. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. before mass. A luncheon will follow at Sacred Heart Parish Hall after mass. Concluding services will be held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 1:30 p.m. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Herald And News on May 1, 2019