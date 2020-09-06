Frederick James Vertel entered into rest, Klamath Falls, Ore., August 25, 2020. Born January 26, 1934 in La Grange, Ill. during the middle of the Great Depression to Joseph Frank and Annetta Jane Vertel. Fred had one brother, Joseph Andrew, 16 years his senior.



The family moved to San Jose, Calif. in 1943 where Fred graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory School and San Jose State. After serving two years in the Army in Saint Louis, Fred returned to San Jose and became the manager of a Sherman Clay store selling Hammond Organs. Music was always his passion and he played piano and organ by ear as a child having never learned how to read music. Fred moved to Los Altos where he met his wife, the late Louise A. Vertel, and started his family of four children: John Vertel, Barbara Rose, Annamarie Harrison, and Tom Vertel; all of which he precedes in death. He was very active in the Los Altos community, where he was a past president of the Kiwanis Club. Fred became a stock broker for Shearson Hammill & Co. soon after marrying Louise and retired from the profession in his mid-fifties.



A lifelong train enthusiast beginning as a child watching the CB&Q Railroad in Illinois, Fred and and his youngest son were attracted to Train Mountain Railroad and moved to Chiloquin, Ore. in 2000. There they built an adjacent and connected railroad named Timberlake and enjoyed many years in the hobby before Fred moved to Crystal Terrace in 2017.



Interment will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos, Calif.



