Fred passed away on Oct. 6, 2019, at Crystal Terrace Memory Care after a 10- year battle with cancer with his wife Karin and his private caretaker Kathy Davis by his side.
Fred was born on Dec. 1, 1932, in Witten, Germany, and came in 1956 to the USA. He was a very proud American citizen!
At his request, no funeral services will be held.
I wish to thank Klamath Hospice for taking such good care of my husband and also a big thank you to all the caregivers at Crystal Terrace Memory Care. They were very good to Fred. I also want to thank Fred's private caregiver Kathy Davis and my friend Kaye Cory. A very big thank you to all our friends who have been so supportive and caring to me. I will miss my husband very much!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred's name to the Klamath Hospice at 4745 S. Sixth St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 13, 2019