Gail Francis (Hurlburt) Alden-O'Keeffe, 84, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. After a long struggle with a variety of health issues, her pain is gone and she is now at peace.
Gail was born in Burns, Ore., on July 20, 1935, to Don and Violet Hurlburt. Her veteran father drew a homestead and they moved to Tulelake, Calif., in June 1947. Their first winter was spent on the homestead in an uninsulated barracks from the Japanese-American Internment Camp in Newell, Calif. It was heated with a coal-burning space heater and had an outhouse. Gail was 12 years old at the time.
She finished the grade school at Carr School and graduated from Tulelake High School class of 1953. She attended the University of California, Davis, where she majored in home economics and met her future husband and father of their three children, William "Bill" Alden.
The couple moved in 1956 to Illinois, where she raised her three children and had a very busy life. She was a 4-H leader, avid gardener, and kept horses, sheep and chickens. She held various jobs, caretaking and teaching, from working with autistic children to the elderly. She was always an advocate for the underdog and found her work to be satisfying.
After a divorce, Gail moved in 1984 to Tulelake, where she reconnected with and married her high school classmate, John O'Keeffe, in 1986. She became a sheep rancher with her husband and enjoyed the farming life she loved. She continued with her work caretaking the elderly and developed dear friendships with those she looked after.
Gail had a close relationship with God and attended Community Presbyterian Church in Malin, Ore. She used her faith to guide her toward a positive outlook for her family and her community.
She loved nature, enjoyed her trips cross country, and took great pleasure in reading history and learning new things. She sewed, did embroidery projects, took pleasure in working her garden, canned, baked, played the piano, dappled at painting, and wasn't afraid of hard work.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband John O'Keeffe, who was always there for her during her extended health issues and challenges; sister-in-law Lena Creech, who helped in looking after her and keeping things running at home; nephew-in-law Troy Creech; brother Allen Hurlburt; children Kathleen (Alden) Bieltz, David Alden and Sharon Alden-Svenson; grandchildren Kylie Svenson, Rebecca Svenson Schlabs, Nicholas Bieltz, Daniel Alden, and Shaun Alden; great-grandchildren Juniper and Linnea Schlabs; and her many nieces and nephews.
She will be sorely missed.
Help us celebrate her life at a memorial service from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Community Presbyterian Church, 2302 5th St., Malin. A reception and visitation will follow from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in the O'Keeffe home, 3490 County Road 108, Tulelake.
