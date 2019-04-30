Resources More Obituaries for Garry Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Garry Wilson

1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Garry Lee Wilson, 73 passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his home in Jacksonville, FL. Garry was born in 1946 to Elvin R. Wilson and Vivian D. Wilson (nee Kucera) of Klamath Falls, OR. He graduated from KUHS in 1964 and went into the US Navy for 4 years as a QM on the USS Falgout (DER 324). He attended Western Business College in Portland, OR. Garry worked at Cableview Communications until his retirement, then worked part-time at Creekview Venture, LLC.



He is survived by his sister Kay A. Wilson and son Dwayne C. Wilson. He served as a father figure and chose to raise three step-children Lisa M. Montanez, Joe D. Williamson, and Lesli D. Sorensen.



A private memorial service was held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 4:00pm at his house with family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to his home or gofundme.com/garry-wilson-remembered/. All funds received will assist in finalizing his estate. Published in Herald And News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries