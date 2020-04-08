|
|
Gary Neal Ivie, 73, passed away peacefully Thursday April 2, 2020 in his home in Klamath Falls, Ore., following a lengthy illness.
Gary will be remembered for the love he had for his family, his yearning for adventure, his work ethic and his skills as a craftsman. His humility, humor and generosity will carry on in all those that knew him.
Gary married his high school sweetheart, Audrey Diane Goodin, January 8, 1966 and they made their home in Antioch, Calif., where they had their daughters. They moved to Keno, Ore. in 1976. There he worked for the Klamath County Road Department until 1987, and then began his career as a hardwood floor man, retiring in 2008 from Ivie Flooring.
Gary loved restoring his 1935 Ford Coupe with his closest friend, James Murphy. He spent his free time backpacking, cross country skiing, sailing Klamath Lake, fishing, camping, woodworking, baking and restoring vintage cars.
Gary is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 54 years and high school sweetheart, Audrey Diane Ivie, his daughters and son-in-law, Stacy and Eric Peterson, and Wendy Ivie, all of Klamath Falls; his best friend James Murphy, Grants Pass, Ore.; grandchildren Elizabeth Jolly, McMinnville, Ore., Jayce Turner, Trey McNair, Evan Peterson, and Rowen Pederson, all of Klamath Falls; his siblings Vern and Paula Ivie, Crescent City, Calif., Carole Reynolds, Sacramento, Calif., Diane Lloyd, Nelson, B.C., Mike and Nancy Ivie, Woodland, Calif., Lynn and Jeanette Ivie, Grants Pass, Sonja Ivie, Anaheim, Calif., and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Evert and Helen Ivie, brother Duane Ivie, and beloved mother-in-law Betty Goodin.
To honor Gary's wishes, no public services will be held. A private celebration of life will be held later this summer. To honor Gary, donations can be sent to the Klamath County Food Bank.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 8, 2020