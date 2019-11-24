|
|
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Gary Richard Swanson passed away at the age of 86 in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Gary was born on Sept. 30, 1933, in Middlebury, Vt., to Valdemar and Barbara (Repecko) Swanson. He moved to Aspen, Colo., during his senior year of high school and graduated in 1952. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was discharged in 1953. He continued his education at the University of Nevada Reno. After spending time in southeast Alaska, he relocated to Klamath Falls in the early 1970s. From 1978 to 2006 he was proprietor of the Yankee Peddler bicycle store.
Gary was an exceptional athlete for most of his life. He was an especially gifted skier, having won many awards and scholarships. He was also a fiercely independent person, choosing to take most of life's challenges on by himself. He'll always be remembered for his generosity and there are many stories of his willingness to help others even at his own expense.
He is survived by his son, Bergen; two grandchildren, Grant and Oona, and his niece, Summer. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Valdemar.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 24, 2019