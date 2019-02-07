George Arthur Allen age 90 passed away on Jan. 22, 2019, from natural causes at his home in Klamath Falls, Ore.



He was born to Benjamin Franklin Allen and Finey Sweet Miller in Sallisaw, Okla. He graduated from Sallisaw High School where he played basketball, football and was a boxer.



He joined the Army in 1950 as a Master Sergeant and was deployed where he joined troops in the Korean War. George was a disabled American veteran.



He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 43 years in Klamath Falls where he was a carman and a union representative.



George loved to entertain by helping and utilizing his talent to cook for numerous organizations, including the Moose, Hoo Hoo Club, Elks, VFW, American Legion, Leather Neck Club, Order of the Antelope, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Ducks Unlimited, among others. He volunteered for various duties and cooked for nearly all of the organizations throughout his lifetime.



George's favorite love was to camp and entertain his friends and family. They would gather campfire wood, hunt, fish and share stories of years past. They would sit around the campfire patiently waiting for the dinner bell to ring for one more of George's lavish meals. On George's 88th birthday, he took a break from cooking when he killed his first-ever antelope. What an exciting time he had with his friends who shared in the excitement.



Another love of George's was watching sports on TV, where again he cooked and entertained numerous friends and family.



George had many special friends, including Mardie English, Eddie Simmons, Billy Nelson, Mitchell D. Harritt and numerous others.



George is survived by his daughter-in-law, Marcia R. Allen; daughters, Connie Hall, Carrie and husband Bob Mortenson and Peggy Lynnette and husband Jim Hoopes. George also had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his daughter, Georgia Anna Allen; son, Craig E. Allen; brothers, Claude and Jesse Allen and sister, Enid Whitworth.



A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Road.