George Lewis Marostica - age 88, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends, at 11:00 am, the 26th of October 2020. George was a caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
George was born on April 7th, 1932 in Iliff, CO, to Settimo and Anna Marostica. He is preceded in death by his first wife Kay (Kebby) Bowman, daughter, Teresa Marostica-Arnold, brother, Bill Marostica and sister, Linda Weir. George is survived by his wife, Karen Lingafelter, his son Tony Marostica (spouse Paula), his daughters, Juliana VanSickle, Barbara Jeanine (spouse Kathy), Patricia Bassler (spouse Achim), his sister in-law, Dorris Marostica, and his brother, Raymond Marostica. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mark Marostica (spouse Robin), Jarrod Marostica (spouse Joan), Briana Cullen (spouse Joey), Tommy Alvarez, Grant and Drake Bassler and great grandchildren, Angelica and Raeya Marostica, Nicholas Wilson, Zoe Alvarez, Kylee Cullen, Ozzy Alvarez and Connor Cullen.
Early in George's life, his family moved to Weiser Idaho, to farm. In 1951, he graduated from Weiser High School. One year after graduation, he married Kay (Kebby) Bowman in June 1952.
In 1954 George attended Oregon Technical Institute (OTI), for Combination Welding and Machining classes. George intended to get his degree then head back to Idaho to help on the family farm. In 1956 he was hired by the Hyster Company. One year later OTI sought out George to become an instructor. Making George the first graduate to be hired as an instructor. He became Department Chairman/Instructor of Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering and Welding, George worked at OTI (now OIT) for over five decades retiring in 2012, influencing and teaching over 5000 students.
George met Karen Lingafelter in 1996 and they later married in 1999. They had 24 wonderful years together, spending time with family and sharing their love of gardening.
He was a past President and member in good standing for the Sons of Italy and also a member of the Society of Manufacturing and Engineering. George also regularly donated to the Red Cross blood bank.
A private service has been held.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Klamath Hospice, Cody and the nurses for their caring and thoughtful time spent with George.
In lieu of flowers consider the Klamath Foodbank. In Memory of George, please donate blood.
This obituary can be viewed at www.ohairwards.com
.