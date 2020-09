Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald Ray Hill, 73, passed away in Klamath Falls, Oregon on August 25, 2020. Arrangements have been made with Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601. 541-883-3458



