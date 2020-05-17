Gladys E. Polzel of Klamath Falls, OR, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 in Albertville, MN, with her loving daughter Jolene and dear niece Paula by her side. Gladys was born on September 10, 1928 in Little Falls, New York to Charles and Iva (Smith) Mitchell. Her first marriage brought her three wonderful children, and took her around the world, before landing in Southern California. She worked as a supervisor at K-Mart, where she met the love of her life, Leslie Dean Polzel. The two were joined in marriage on May 20, 1979. They moved and made their forever home in Klamath Falls, OR in 1993. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church for over 20 years. Gladys was preceded in death by her loving husband Leslie; sons Derek Fusmer and Brenton Fusmer; parents, and four siblings. She is survived by her daughters Jolene Archer and Rayline Dobbs; grandchildren Michael Price, Adam Price, Paula Landry, Ronald TZ Archer, Derek James Fusmer, Dylan Fusmer, Dale Anderson, and Sierra Holloway; and 11 great-grandchildren. Interment at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. A memorial service will be planned for a later date at Hope Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements by the Peterson Chapel of St. Michael, MN and O'Hair-Wards Chapel in Klamath Falls, OR. Online condolences: www.ohairwards.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald And News on May 17, 2020.