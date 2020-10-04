Glenn C. Johnson passed away at his residence on Portland, OR on September 17, 2020 at the age of 60. Glenn grew up in Klamath Falls and loved to fish. He was a well-respected cook and held various jobs in Utah, California, and in the Portland area. He was loved by his family and friends. His parents, Jim and Elna Johnson of Klamath Falls, are awaiting his arrival in heaven. He is survived by siblings Peter in Klamath Falls, Paul in Bakersfield, and Ruth in Medford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store