Glenn Murphy, 81, died from pneumonia with Agent Orange complications November 25, 2020. He was the youngest son of 13 children born to Eugene and Opal Murphy. He retired after 20 years in the command center of the Air Force. He's lived in Midland since 1977. Glenn had a daughter, Ellen, and a son, Shawn, four granddaughters, one grandson, four great grandsons and one great granddaughter. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family.



