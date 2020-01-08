|
Gordon Jay Frier, 83, of Klamath Falls passed away at home on Dec. 24, 2019.
Gordon was born in May 1936 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and spent the early part of his life traveling around the country before settling in Klamath Falls with his wife Linda. He worked as a mechanic and welder with the Klamath County Road Department before retiring.
He is survived by his wife Linda Frier, daughter and son-in-law Amy McGowen and John McGowen, daughter Diane Kirk, son Kent Vaught, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Vaught-Paillett.
A memorial service will be held on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 8, 2020