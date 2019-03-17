Gordon "Gordy" Lee Ramsey, 84, was born on June 9, 1934, in Medford, Ore., to Leonard and Grace Ramsey and passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019, in Klamath Falls.



He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Ramsey in 2010, parents, sisters, brothers, and daughter Teddy Leland, who passed away on March 12, 2018, exactly one year earlier to the day.



Gordon married his beloved wife on Aug. 29, 1982, and they made their home in Klamath Falls. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. In his earlier years, he served in the military, worked for the Klamath Falls Police Department, then retired from Winema Electric.



After retirement, Gordon spent time helping family and friends work on vehicles, which he enjoyed, and continued hunting until recently. Visits from his family and friends would always brighten his day.



Survivors include his daughter Shawn (Gordon) Karlsson, son Scott (Sarah) Ramsey, son Monty (Jayme) Ramsey, daughter Terri (Ed) Mosczynski, son Dick (Carol) Wright, son John (Nan) Wright, son Fred (Rosie) Wright, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special friends Leroy Bieler of over 40 years, Natalie Stemler, and Paul Ackling.



Gordon will be dearly missed by all who knew him. At his request, no services will be held.