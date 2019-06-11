Services Church of Christ 2503 Haworth Ave Newberg, OR 97132 Memorial service 1:00 PM Newberg Church of Christ Newberg , OR View Map Resources More Obituaries for Gordon Sellars Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon Randall "Gordy" Sellars

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gordon Randall Sellars, 78 , of Newberg, Ore., formally of Klamath Falls, passed on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen Sellars, son Kevin Sellars, daughter Jennifer (Eric) White, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Roger Dawes, Roger (Jan) Keely, Dwayne Keely, and Machelle McDonald, grandchildren Morgan, Noah, Wesley, Amanda, Annalise, and Ashlyn, nephews Michael (Laura) Sellars, Robbie (Donna) Sellars, Terry (Dayna) Sellars, Grant (Lissette) Keely, Steve (Debbie) Keely, Lane Keely, Curtis Keely, Eric Keely, and Michael Bergen, nieces Kathy Stephens, Patti Dawes, Laurie Dawes, Stacy Keely, and Breanna Strop and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father Wilbur Fenton Sellars, mother Edith Marie Sellars, brother Wilbur Joe Sellars, in-laws Tate and Violet Keely, and sisters-in-law Vicky Dawes and Joyce Sellars.



Gordon was born and raised in Klamath Falls, the son of Wilbur and Edith Sellars. He attended Mills Elementary School, Klamath Union High School and Oregon State University. He worked at Safeway and managed Oregon Foods/Mayfair grocery stores. He married Karen Keely in April 1965 and was drafted into the Army in June of the same year. From there, he spent six years in the National Guard before his honorable discharge as a staff sergeant.



He owed three small grocery stores in Klamath Falls, Richardson's Market on Altamont Drive, Gordy's Market on Madison Street, and Gordy's Market on South Sixth Street for over 25 years. He refereed high school football and basketball throughout the Klamath Basin and was the football commissioner for many years. Later, he worked at Albertson's, and Franz Bakery. After moving to the Willamette Valley, he worked at Camp Yamhill, then Providence Newberg Medical Center.



He began his walk with the Lord in 1987. He continuously grew in his relationship with God and was an active member in the Church of Christ, where he especially enjoyed leading singing.



Gordy never saw a stranger and treated everyone with the upmost respect. He always looked to help those in need without expecting anything in return. He became very close to many of his customers, employees and those he served over the years, and found great joy finding personal connections to those around him.



A memorial service officiated by Don Ruhl will be held in Newberg Church of Christ in Newberg, Ore., (2503 Haworth Ave.) on June 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. Published in Herald And News on June 11, 2019