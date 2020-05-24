Gregory Jones, age 72, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in his home in Keno, Oregon, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away peacefully in his home.



Greg was born in Pasadena, California, on December 13, 1948. Greg is survived by his children, Chelsea Shearer, Jason Jones, and Kelli Birse. Grandchildren, Madison, Jace and Ethan.



At his request, he will be cremated with some of his ashes spread by train and the rest in Morro Bay CA. Also, at his request, no formal services will be held.



