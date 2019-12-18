|
|
|
Hal F. Coe of Klamath Falls passed onto his Heavenly Father on Dec 13, 2019, at the age of 88.
Hal was born in Burns, Ore., and lived there until he attended Lewis and Clark College of Law, where he earned his LLB bachelor's of law and jurisprudence doctorate's degree. He was a trial lawyer in federal court and State of Oregon, maritime law and proctor in admiralty. He was a district judge and assistant attorney general for the State of Oregon.
Hal is survived by his partner/wife Bonnie, daughters Jane Coe and Cindy Coe-Knight, son Steve Coe (Sheryl), six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sons Barry and Mark and daughter Rhonda Coe.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at New Horizon Christian Fellowship Church.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 18, 2019