Harold Dorn Bassett was born on July 25, 1935, in Fall River Mills, Calif., to Gertrude St. John and Noel Bassett. He died in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Jan. 15, 2020, at age 84.
He graduated from Fall River High School, where he excelled on the trumpet. He loved the outdoors and spent many days camping and fishing with his family. He was an excellent woodworker and made much of his own furniture. He was the Scout Master in Burney, Calif., for many years and also served for many years as a director on the Fall River Mills Fire District Board. He was an avid square dancer and round dancer and traveled to Canada for many years to dance. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Harold was married to Thelma Nicholson and they had three daughters Charlotte Carmichael (deceased), Natalie Cox (Gary) of Fall River Mills, and Nola Powell (Russell) of Chico, Calif. He later married Gail Baum and became a parent to Heidi Gerig (Kevin) of Klamath Falls and Eric, Alex (Lisa), and Aaron Grossen of Redding, Calif.
He is survived by his wife Gail, his sister Toni Diaz of Fall River Mills, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His brothers deWeldon and Jack preceded him in death. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Corning, Calif.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 23, 2020