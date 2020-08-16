1/1
Harold W. Wise
1927 - 2020
Harold W. Wise, 92, passed away at his home in Chiloquin, Ore. on August 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. Harold was born August 14, 1927 in Delhi, Calif. to Lewis and Elizabeth Wise.

He served in the US Navy during WWII. Harold was an engineer for the telephone company in California for more than 32 years. He married Alva on Nov. 26, 1955 in Bakersfield, Calif. They lived there until retiring to Chiloquin, Ore. 1996.

He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge including having served as Past Master. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling all over the world.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Alva of Chiloquin, Ore., daughter, Shirley Helms; granddaughter, Stephanie Keigley, great granddaughters, Nicole and Megan Farris, four great-great grandchildren.

Viewing will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Hillcrest Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93306. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Hillcrest Mortuary followed by interment. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com.

Published in Herald And News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
AUG
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
6613665766
