Harry E. Noble, who was born on June 7, 1930, in Klamath Falls and raised there, died on Jan. 15, 2020, at his home in Hermiston, Ore., at the age of 89 years. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon, Ore. A celebration of life service will follow at Stokes Landing Senior Center at 195 Opal Place, Irrigon, OR 97844. Please share memories of Harry with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston (541-567-6474).
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 23, 2020