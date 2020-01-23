Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Mortuary Of Hermiston
685 Hermiston Ave
Hermiston, OR 97838
(541) 567-6474
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Noble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Noble


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Noble Obituary
Harry E. Noble, who was born on June 7, 1930, in Klamath Falls and raised there, died on Jan. 15, 2020, at his home in Hermiston, Ore., at the age of 89 years. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon, Ore. A celebration of life service will follow at Stokes Landing Senior Center at 195 Opal Place, Irrigon, OR 97844. Please share memories of Harry with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston (541-567-6474).
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -