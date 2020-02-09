|
|
Harry R. Mattes died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Klamath Falls, OR. Funeral services will be held by O'Hare Wards Funeral Home with father Shiju Thuruthiyil officiating at St. Pius 10th Church. Rosary will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of The Resurrection Following. Harry Mattes was born January 9, 1931, in Baker OR, to Harry and Othilda Mattes. He attended St. Francis Academy until his family moved to Klamath Falls in 1942. He then attended and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1948. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S Marine Corps, and served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He returned from the Marine Corps in 1971 and then worked for Columbia Plywood until 1990. He was proceeded in death by his Father and Mother Harry and Othilda Mattes and his sister Dorothy Custer. He is survived by two daughters, Deanna Thompson and Linda Mattes, sisters Lorraine Harris of Medford, OR, and Ruth Robb or Spokane, WA and numerous nieces and nephews and the Beard family of Klamath Falls. Harry leaves behind his cat Charlie. His bestie cat Butch died one week before him, which broke his heart. He was a Marine, a true hero of two wars. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Pius 10th Catholic Church of Klamath Falls or Friends of Pets in Klamath Falls. A big thank you to all the neighbors, friends, and at Casey's Restaurant who looked after Harry.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 9, 2020