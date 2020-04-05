|
|
|
Helen Coleman Helen Michel Coleman, 105, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020.
Helen was born in Kamloops, British Columbia on June 13, 1914. She lived with her family in Portland and then several Oregon logging towns, where her father worked as a barber, before settling in Chiloquin in 1927. Helen graduated from Chiloquin High School in 1934 and worked in local restaurants and the Corner Store. It was there that she met her future husband, Paul Coleman. Helen moved to Klamath Falls and went to work for the County Engineer, and then for the County Court and three commissioners.
After dating for 10 years, Helen married Paul in 1948 after he returned from his service in the Navy during World War II. They purchased their first home on Clinton Avenue and it became the cozy, little home where Helen lived for almost 70 years. Helen stayed home for 18 years to care for her family and had two children, Michele and Mike. They would spend summers at their Harriman cabin.
Helen then returned to work in the Sheriff's Civil Division and worked there full time until she retired at the age of 80! Helen enjoyed traveling, sharing her breakfast with her dog, Rusty, attending church functions at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, playing cards, and entertaining friends. Being 100% Swiss she attributed her long life to eating chocolate every day, sometimes even for breakfast! Helen would never turn down dessert and would often eat it in place of an actual meal. She also credited her longevity to walking on her lunch hour every day during her working years.
Even though her eyesight failed, she spent many years listening to audio books, playing solitaire, and having phone conversations with friends and family. Helen was generous to a fault and never wanted to be "a bother" to anyone.
Helen was preceded in death by her beloved brother Willie, husband Paul, daughter Michele, and many other close friends and relatives. Helen's legacy will be carried on by her son Mike and daughter in-law, Kim, and granddaughters Lora (Taylor) Hermes and Katy (Jake) Baley. She finally became a great grandmother, GG, at 103 years old to Hallie Baley and Harrison Hermes, and most recently, Caroline Hermes.
She always expressed how much she loved her little family and was grateful for the many that shared her life and helped care for her. Her extended family included many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Helen.
Thank you to her kind neighbors, nieces and nephews, and those that gave her rides to church, garage sales and cards; and to the caring staff at Rogue River Place where Helen resided in her final years. At Helen's request, no services are planned.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 5, 2020