Henry A. Rittenhouse, 36, joined his dad, David, in peace on June 15, 2019.
He was born May 29, 1983 in Seattle, Wash.
He is survived by his childhood sweetheart, Venessa; mother, Barbara; siblings, Amber, Allen and Zach; his nieces and nephews; and his pack of four, "4-legged" kids.
Henry was an incredible gardener. He was a kind, gentle person who loved everyone.
If you ever needed him, he was the first in line to help.
Come celebrate with us "Henry style" Sunday, July 7 from 11 a.m. on. Call Joe for details at 541-591-6144.
Let's be there for him one more time.
We love you Henry.
Published in Herald And News on June 21, 2019