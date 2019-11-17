|
passed away Oct. 27, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born on Oct. 26, 1926 in Sheridan, Ark. to Madison & Mamie Crutchfield. At the age of 19 he moved west to Klamath Falls, Ore. where he built a life for himself, his late wife Irene and two children Ken Crutchfield of Keno, Ore. and Carolyn Boujakly of Topeka, Kan.
Henry and Irene enjoyed 6 granddaughters, Angel Russell, Tina Hansen, Hanah Sims, Sarah Harris, Laura Rimmey, and Bethia Boujakly, twelve great-grandchildren, 9 boys and 3 girls.
Henry worked for Weyerhauser from 1946 to 1988 and retired after 42 years as a millwright. He was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, taking serious his place on earth. He was a gifted mechanic. He loved to tease and joke around. He was a generous man, helping anyone who needed his help. He lived his life with great integrity and love for God. He often said no tears would be necessary at his death because he would be joyfully in the presence of God. He was one of 11 children and only one remains, his sister Dee Tomlin of Oxnard, Cal. The family is grateful beyond words for the compassionate care he received from Ashley Manor in Klamath Falls the last two years. The family would also like to thank High Desert Hospice Care for their dedication to his needs as he declined. The family would also like to thank Davenports Funeral Home for assistance with arrangements under very difficult circumstances. Your assitance and services will never be forgotten. The memorial service is pending.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 17, 2019