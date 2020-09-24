1/
Henry John O'Keeffe
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry "Hank" John O'Keeffe was born on May 5, 1932 and died on September 21, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the Mass at 10:30 AM.

Henry is survived by wife Patricia; sister Sarah Takacs; Nieces Jula (Larry) Galvin, Pat (Brant) Baldini, Kathe (Doug) Thurber, Terry DeVine, Ellen (Brian) Giles; numerous grand nieces and nephews, cousins and god children. Henry was preceded in death by his parents Tom & Juliann O'Keeffe; sister Norah & Tom Haley; Brothers-in-law Richie Takacs and Gus Drier.

For many years Henry was director for Malin Rural Fire Department, Malin Irrigation District, Malin Potato Co-op, and very active member of St Augustine Catholic Church. He also was a volunteer fireman in Malin.

Henry was known to be an industrious and extremely generous man. From Malin, he set in motion beneficial help which made a difference for many. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald And News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved