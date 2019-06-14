Resources More Obituaries for Henry Nichols Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry Nichols jr.

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Henry T. Nichols Jr. , also known as Joe or Hank, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019.



Mr. Nichols was born in Malin, Ore., on Sept. 13, 1931. He was a graduate of Klamath Union High School, where he was an all-state halfback and led the great 1949 football team into the Oregon State Playoffs. He was a rodeo athlete and later became an accomplished rodeo announcer.



Following high school, he entered Grays Harbor College on a football scholarship and played there for two years. The Korean War was at its zenith and he decided to enter the Air Force to serve his country, serving for four years.



Upon his discharge from the service, he knew he loved horses, cows, and animal agriculture and graduated from Cal Poly State University with a B.S. in animal husbandry in 1960 and worked and prospered in the industry his entire life. He was a "Horse Whisperer" long before the term became popular and taught his kids the art of horsemanship as well. He loved helping, coaching, and traveling with his family as they participated in sporting events and rodeo. He was always there with a word of encouragement or advice. He was a true family man who was happiest when he was with his family.



Mr. Nichols married Evelyn Betty Jean McClain in 1956, also from Klamath Falls, and they raised three children in Echo, Ore., where they lived and prospered for 25 years.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, his children Wade, Nita, and Lyle, his four grandchildren and his three great-grandchildren. Mr. Nichols lived life to the fullest and his motto that he taught his family and many others to live by was: Always do your best and little more while working hard and playing hard.



He will be sorely missed by a whole host of people from different walks of life. He touched so many in his travels, while working hard and playing hard. He always had a laugh and a story or two to tell in all situations and meetings. His boots will be tremendously hard to fill as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and associate. When you think of him, he would like nothing better than to remember the good times and have a drink or two in remembrance. He lived life to the fullest as he "Threw a leg over and rode it for all it was worth." He is in Heaven teaching them all how to Let'er Buck.



There will be a celebration of life for Joe Nichols in Klamath Falls at 1430 Gary St. on Tuesday, July 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. The Nichols family welcome all that knew Joe and we will raise a glass and tell stories.