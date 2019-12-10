Home

Hollis Floyd Hancock


1937 - 2019
Hollis Floyd Hancock Obituary
Hollis "Floyd" Hancock of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed peacefully in the morning of Nov. 25, 2019, at home with his daughter Kris Alves and grandson Daniel Alves at his side.

Floyd was born on March 9, 1937, in Los Angeles, Calif. He joined the Air Force after high school and was stationed at Mather Federal Air Force Base in Sacramento, Calif., for over 30 years.

Floyd enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed weekend garage sales with his late wife Marty and was an active member of his community.

His wishes were to be cremated, his remains combined with his wife Marty's, and cast about a quiet lake.

No services are planned. The family appreciates all the sentiments and prayers offered by friends and neighbors.

Thank you for all the remembrances that have been received.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 10, 2019
