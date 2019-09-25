|
Homer P. Dixon, 87, of Woodland, Wash., passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2019, surrounded by family.
Homer was born in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Benson and Alta (Ralph) Dixon. He was the second of three children. He graduated from Bonanza High School in 1950.
Homer married Donna Phillips on Dec. 12, 1953, in Reno, Nev. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked at Alcoa for 20 years.
He is survived by Donna, his wife of 65 years; daughter Jani (Rob) Hymas of Ridgefield, Wash.; brother Ralph (Mary Jo) Dixon and sister Janey (George) Simmons, all of Bonanza; three grandchildren Ashley, Joe, and Mallory; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Julie, grandson Daniel, and his little buddy Pepe.
Homer's sense of humor will be truly missed by all those fortunate enough to have been touched by his life.
"See you later alligator, afterwhile crocodile!"
Service information will be announced later.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 25, 2019