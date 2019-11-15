|
Ida Elizabeth Lamb passed away peacefully at her home, on Nov. 7, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Throughout her 106 years, Ida was a determined and caring wife, mother, and grandmother.
Ida was born on July 27, 1913, to Louis and Elizabeth Rianda on the family dairy farm located in Monterey County near the town of Gonzales, Calif. She was the seventh of nine children - six brothers and two sisters.
When Ida was 4 years old, her father died of tuberculosis. Her mother and the two older brothers had to run the dairy.
Her early school years were spent at the one-room school located on the ranch property. She attended three years of high school in Salinas and then graduated from Gonzales High in 1931. She continued her education at Salinas Jr. College, earning a degree in bookkeeping.
The year is now 1933, and Ida is hired to be the bookkeeper/office manager at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Salinas. She was very proud to earn enough money to buy her Mom a house in Salinas. She worked there for 11 years before she married her boss, Warren Ray Lamb on Nov. 11, 1944. Their daughter, Leah Lamb (Schmidt) was born in 1947, and their son, Roger Lamb in 1949.
The family then moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., where Ida and Ray owned the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant on Spring Street. The plant was sold in the late '60s. Ray died in 1970 and Ida started her path on a new career.
At age 56, Ida decided to become a nurse's aide at the hospital. It was hard work, early hours, but she was conscientious about her job. It was at this time that Dr. Tuttle moved to Klamath Falls to start his practice. He asked Ida if she would come to work for him and that was a partnership that lasted for 35 years.
During this time she met and married Walter Lassett. They were married on Aug. 19, 1987, and had many happy times together before Walter passed away in 1995.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Julie Lamb; daughter, Leah Lamb Schmidt; grandchildren, Tyson Lamb, Stefanie Lamb, Michael Schmidt and Eric Lamb; great-grandchildren, Logan Lamb, Lauren Lamb, Isabella Robles, Olivia Robles, Marley Lamb, Martin Schmidt and Vera Schmidt; and her nieces Joan Yoder and Leah Bonincontri.
In addition to her brothers and sisters, Ida was preceded in death by her two husbands and her son-in-law, Kurt Schmidt.
Memorial donations may be made to the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and Klamath-Lake Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Services (CARES).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 814 High St., Klamath Falls.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 15, 2019