Jacalyn "Jackie" Mae Waybrant ended her battle with cancer on April 15, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.



Jackie was born on July 23, 1955, to Eva "Marie" and Jack Conley in Pueblo, Colo. She was the second oldest of five children born to Jack and Marie. She graduated in 1973 from Centennial High School in Pueblo and moved to Klamath Falls with her beloved sister, Ivy Reeder, in the late 1970s.



Most knew Jackie as a devoted mother and wife. When she wasn't caring for family, she could be found spending as much time as she could enjoying her love of nature. She was an avid rock collector and self-proclaimed "rock hound." Her hobbies were many and included various crafting projects, sculpting and jewelry making.



Jackie served the community as a CNA/CMA at Plum Ridge Care Center for over 30 years.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Marie Conley; father, Jack Conley; and sisters, Ivy Reeder and Debi LeBlanc.



She is survived by her husband, Bryan Waybrant; son, Brandon Rust; and daughter, Michelle Rust, all of Klamath Falls; sisters, Diana Moore of Houston, Texas, and Susan Smith of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and her beloved grandsons, Conner, Dylan and Luke.



Jackie wished to be cremated. A private celebration of life will be held outdoors at a later date. Published in Herald And News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary